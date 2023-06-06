Man United Fan Goes Viral For 'The Quickest Humbling Ever'

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 03:00 Hits: 0

Saturday's FA Cup final in the UK had cross-town rivals Manchester United against powerhouse Manchester City. Manchester United superfan Mark Goldbridge began his YouTube streaming reaction by taking the piss out of Manchester City fans only to react in horror seconds later when Gundogan netted the opener. Manchester City went on to win 2-1.

The result was comedy gold.

Source: Givemesport.com

Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge was watching the game and streaming his reaction on his YouTube channel, The United Stand.

Goldbridge mocked City fans just before kick-off.

The United fan put on a silly voice to impersonate City fans and said: "Go City! Come on lads! Let's do it! Let's do it for Shaun Goater! Let's do it for the lads. 1, 2, 3 everyone go 'Goooo City!'. Let's do it, come on! Let's do it for our history!"

The game kicked off almost immediately after and Gundogan netted the opener after 12 seconds.

Goldbridge then had a meltdown.

