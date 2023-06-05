'I Appreciate It': Marge Thanks Heckler Who Called Her Crazy

Articles

Cobb County GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs told constituents to be respectful during Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall; then a man called the controversial Georgia Congresswoman "Crazy." He did it twice, and she thanked him. I think she's a little bit confused. She was pulling messages out of a container, presumably positive letters from constituents to massage her ego, when she read one that a man in the audience responded to, according to Patriot Takes.

"Dear Marjorie, thank you for everything you're doing," Marge read from the note. "You are a true American hero."

"Wow, that's nice of you to say," she said. "Thank you. I think there's other better heroes than he does. There's some really good ones."

Then a man yells out, "Crazy! Crazy! That's what you are."

"I appreciate it," the Space Lasers woman said. "Thank you, sir."

"Thank you for your service," she added.

"You're welcome," the man responded.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked a woman in South Carolina on Friday who called him a "f**king fascist." Then he attacked her.

I'm starting to see a pattern here.

