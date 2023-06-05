Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 01:00 Hits: 7

As Russia stumbles towards inevitable defeat in Ukraine (and maybe even in Russia), the panicked language of Kremlin propagandists becomes ever more shrill. Yesterday, host Olga Skabeeva called for the extermination of every living thing in the Kharkiv region. Kharkiv Oblast has (or had before this stupid war), 2.6mil people living there, and is about the size of the state of Georgia.

Source: News (Germany)

After attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, Kremlin propaganda apparently panicked. Presenter Olga Skabeeva is now even threatening to wipe out all life in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv.

The moderator discussed with her guests in a TV show about the consequences of the alleged Ukrainian attacks from Russian areas. "The Ukrainian question must be solved once and for all. Otherwise it could be too late," says Skabeeva. "Today, Kiev is a de facto weapon with which NATO is waging war against us. It's not enough to snatch it from the enemy's hands. We have to make sure that he can never get it again," she threatens Moderator. But their statements get even worse. "Only our country's commander-in-chief, Vladimir Putin , can make these decisions," she says. "What's on my mind now, I repeat, is the annihilation of everything living in the Kharkiv region as punishment and as a deterrent."

