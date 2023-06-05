The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

We Have The Same Paws!

We Have The Same Paws!

There is a saying among dog people that dogs come into your life to fill a need you didn't know you have. Bronx the pittie puppy proves that to be true without a doubt.

But I'm not sure which part tears me up the most: That the fates conspired to make this family aware of this puppy; or that this family drove 24 hours round trip to get the puppy for their daughter; or the fact that they got the puppy just in time before the little girl started school and had people say less than kind things to her and how the puppy gave her the confidence she needed.

Or maybe that the names Brooklyn and Bronx is such a perfect pair, which matches this girl and her hero puppy.

Now I am going to find that sucker that keeps cutting onions around here.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/we-have-same-paws

