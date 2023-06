Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 11:59 Hits: 1

NPR's Scott Simon talks with Senator Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, about President Biden and the debt ceiling deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/03/1179979742/senator-chris-coons-of-delaware-reflects-on-bidens-debt-ceiling-deal