Former Gun Exec Explains Roots Of America’s Gun Violence Epidemic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 19:35 Hits: 6

This story was originally published by ProPublica.

by Corey G. Johnson

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

From the movie theater to the shopping mall, inside a church and a synagogue, through the grocery aisle and into the classroom, gun violence has invaded every corner of American life.

It is a social epidemic no vaccine can stem, a crisis with no apparent end. Visual evidence of the carnage spills with numbing frequency onto TV shows and floods the internet. Each new shooting brings the lists of loved ones lost, the galleries of their smiling photos and the videos of the police response. And each mass shooting brings another surge of national outrage.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/former-gun-exec-explains-roots-america-s