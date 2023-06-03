Gen Z Rep Maxwell Frost Joins Paramore On Stage For 'Misery Business'

Articles

Paramore brought out Congress' only Generation Z member for their gig last night in Washington DC. When passed the mic by frontwoman Hayley Williams, Frost said: “Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck fascism!” to wild cheers from the crowd. As for his performance Frost wrote in a tweet, "Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS."

The kids are indeed alright.

Source: NME

