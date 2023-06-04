The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DeSantis Thanks Heckler Who Called Him A Fascist, Then Attacks Her

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a fit during a rally in South Carolina on Friday after a woman in the audience called him a "f**king fascist." Is DeSantis a fascist? Yes. DeSantis's entire campaign for the GOP nomination is based on fighting wokeness. That's it, and what he's doing is straight out of the Q playbook. He's censoring what children can learn in school, and he believes in the suppression of opposition.

After the woman called DeSantis a "fucking fascist," the Florida Governor actually thanked her twice. "Yeah, well, thank you, thank you," he said.

Then boos from the crowd brought him back to reality. In proper DeSantis form, he lashed out at the women, vowing to continue banning books, abortions, and fighting "wokeness" in schools.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," DeSantis eventually shot back. "We're not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We're going to stand up for our kids. Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day."

"Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy," he added. "We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We're not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/desantis-thanks-heckler-who-called-him

