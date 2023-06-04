The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Late Night Music Club - Shipping Up To Boston By Mia X Ally

Ally the Piper and Mia Asano recently concluded a tour of the Great Lakes and Northeast regions, all the way from Chicago up to New York and, of course, Boston. In connection to the tour, they released this video promoting their tour with a cover of the Drop Kick Murphys hit, Shipping Up To Boston.

Ally is a classically trained piper who has won hundreds of medals in competitions around the world.

Mia Asano has been playing the violin since she was five years old, but takes it to a new level with her futuristic-looking electric fiddle.

Both of these young ladies have a huge following on all the social media platforms, producing cover songs as well as their own original music, but with a slight rock/metal feel to it.

As a side note, their cover of Lynyrd Skinner's Freebird is mesmerizing.

