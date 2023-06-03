Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 02:55 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Friday evening on the Fiscal Responsibility Act, bipartisan legislation achieved following weeks of tough negotiations that suspends the government’s debt limit and avoids a potentially disastrous default. For the first time Biden spoke from the Oval Office, signifying the occasion’s importance. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-delivers-oval-office-remarks-on-us-avoiding-default-/7121388.html