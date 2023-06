Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 20:36 Hits: 2

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former ambassador J. Peter Pham about how the U.S. has imposed its first sanctions related to the conflict in Sudan after ceasefire efforts collapsed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/02/1179850163/u-s-imposed-sanctions-on-sudan-is-a-good-first-step-says-former-special-envoy