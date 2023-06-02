Maria Bartiromo Almost Cries Over Huge May Jobs Report

Articles

The May jobs report came out this morning, and it beat Wall Street's expectations yet again. The markets are rallying mightily at this moment, but MAGA maiden Maria Bartiromo tried her best to try and downplay the great economic news, as usual.

"This is the kind of report that will likely trigger Joe Biden to take a victory lap," she said.

(Can you imagine if Trump received this report? Great of all Time (GOAT) would be the theme of every Fox News and Business network. Inflation would be a side note.)

"Even though we know that inflation is eating into people's savings," Bartromo said. "But you don't see that in this number."

Joe Concha was up next to try and envision the US economy into a downward spiral, but he floundered too.

Concha: Oh, from a political perspective, I would imagine we'll see the president in front of microphones this morning, obviously touting this number," Concha said. But I'll share a stat with you here, Maria. And it really is incredible. The jobs count has now beaten estimates 14 of the last 17 months. So we thought we were gonna get a number here. It ends up being here. In this case, in the month of May, we're talking about 140,000 more jobs added than was expected. It is amazing how the estimates people keep getting the estimate wrong. Bartiromo: Well, listen, this is good news for American families, isn't it, Alfredo? read more

