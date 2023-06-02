Trump Whines Over DOJ Closing Pence Classified Docs Investigation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 18:29 Hits: 3

Former President Donald Trump took to his flailing Truth Social platform to complain over the news that the Justice Department's national security division, which looked into the discovery of classified documents at Mike Pence's Indiana home, said that no charges would be filed. Of course, Trump's case with his mishandling of classified documents is nothing like Pence's or President Biden's. He apparently thinks so, though.

"Just announced that they are not going to bring charges against Mike Pence on the document hoax," he wrote. "That's great, but when am I going to be fully exonerated, I'm at least as innocent as he is. And what about Joe Biden, who is hiding at least 1850 boxes, and some located in Chinatown, DC? When will the witch hunt against "TRUMP" stop?"

News broke this week that Special Counsel Jack Smith has obtained audio of the one-term twice-impeached President discussing a classified document that was in his possession. He admitted knowing he couldn't share it because it was classified. Meaning that Trump did not declassify everything as he claimed.

Pence's home didn't have to be raided to get the documents back. He handed them over the minute they were discovered.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/trump-whines-over-doj-closing-pence