Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 20:57 Hits: 2

Visiting NATO's newest member, Finland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a speech about what he sees as Russia's strategic failings in Ukraine and promises NATO support for Kyiv.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/02/1179850217/what-secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-sees-as-russias-strategic-failings-in-ukr