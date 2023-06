Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 21:19 Hits: 6

The Google-owned video platform's reversal comes as former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim the 2020 election was stolen

(Image credit: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/02/1179864026/youtube-will-no-longer-take-down-false-claims-about-u-s-elections