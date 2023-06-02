Paramore’s Hayley Williams: Vote DeSantis, You're Dead To Me

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 22:00 Hits: 6

“I’ll be happy to tell you I’m very f***ing comfortable talking politics,” Williams told the crowd. “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re f***ing dead to me. Is that comfortable enough for anyone?”

Quite.

Source: The Independent



Paramore’s Hayley Williams has declared that anyone who votes for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is “dead” to her.

The 34-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band shared her stance on stage at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend.

Footage from the performance shows the crowd cheering in response to the singer’s announcement.

Williams’s remarks come after she was accused of being too uncomfortable to speak about politics on tour.