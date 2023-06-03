The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DOJ Sues West Virginia's Jim Justice Over EPA Fines

DOJ Sues West Virginia's Jim Justice Over EPA Fines

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's family coal empire in federal court for millions of dollars in unpaid penalties, fees, and interest for dozens of legal violations.

The two-term governor—who is seeking U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) seat in next year's election—is not named in the civil suit but his son, James "Jay" Justice III, is, as the owner or operator of the 13 defendant companies.

Politiconoted that "although the suit doesn't name the elder Justice, he's faced scrutiny before for the unpaid fines as well as reports that he's still maintained a firm grip on the family business."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/doj-sues-west-virginias-jim-justice-over

