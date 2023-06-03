The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Ripped For Anti-Nazi Post'

'Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello Ripped For Anti-Nazi Post'

Pretty much a sign of the times when an innocuous tweet about remaining silent around Nazis also equates to being complicit in their acts, can in 2023 somehow be criticized. I saw the Post's headline and thought it came from The Onion instead.

And as a reminder, when Morello went on Bill Maher's show in 2016 he was firmly in the "it's ok to punch nazis" camp.

Source: NY Post

Rage Against The Machine rocker Tom Morello, 59, is getting blasted on Twitter for sharing an anti-Nazi quote, with fans accusing him of fascism and intolerance.

Morello, who has played guitar with the rock band for more than three decades, posted the quote to his Twitter page Wednesday.

“German saying: If 9 people sit down at a table with 1 Nazi without protest, there are 10 Nazis at the table,” the post read.

While the quote was unattributed, it clearly claims those who politely engage with people who demonstrate hateful behavior are complicit in their bad acts.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/rage-against-machine-s-tom-morello-ripped

