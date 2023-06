Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

The Birmingham movement in 1963 was a turning point when children joined the struggle for equal rights. The brutal response from white segregationists galvanized support for the Civil Rights Act.

(Image credit: Debbie Elliot/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/31/1179125099/birmingham-childrens-crusade-civil-rights-60th-anniversary