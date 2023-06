Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 09:10 Hits: 6

A bipartisan bill to avert a historic default has passed the Senate and now heads to the president. One of the key provisions in the bill is being questioned for what it actually achieves.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/02/1179612157/what-the-debt-ceiling-measure-passed-by-congress-means-for-snap-recipients