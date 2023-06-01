Trump Claims Ashli Babbitt Was Trying To Stop People

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 23:00 Hits: 4

Donald Trump continued to defend the January 6 insurrections and Ashli Babbitt by claiming their lives have been ruined and most of them did nothing wrong.

Speaking at a West Side Conservative Breakfast in Urbandale, Iowa, Fox News host Harris Faulkner was delighted to play this video.

And then you look at what they've done to the January 6th people. They've destroyed them and destroyed their lives. And a lot of them didn't even go into the building. It was a disgrace. What's going on? That is a disgrace. That's, that's going to go down in history, ultimately.

The disgrace was Trump and his inner circle urging his supporters to try and overthrow the government, so he could stay in power. The disgrace was those seditious a-holes who lined up to do his bidding.

The cockwobbler didn't stop there. He transitioned into trying to make Ashli Babbitt out to be a hero by lying, saying she was actually acting as a peacemaker after she stormed the US Capitol.

And Ashli Babbitt was killed, shot by, in my opinion, a rogue cop. He had no business doing that. He shot her, unarmed. And actually, people say she was trying to hold back the people that were pushing her forward. Ashli Babbitt was the one that was killed. She was the one that was killed. And they like to say five people. That's the truth. And there happened to be somebody else also in addition to Ashli. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/06/trump-claims-ashli-babbitt-was-trying-stop