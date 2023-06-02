Sorry, MAGA, Jim Jordan's Career Comes First

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 02 June 2023 00:00 Hits: 4

As the United States government approached the debt limit, it appeared as if Republicans in Congress might be willing to burn the global economy to the ground so the GOP could rule over America's ashes. As it turned out, many of the best-known people identified with the radical right were easily bought off, and were more interested in their own careers than in burning anything down:

Jim Jordan and other key conservative firebrands have caused a fair share of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s biggest headaches. But instead of leading the rebellion this time, they helped him quash it.

As the House Freedom Caucus was preparing to discuss whether to officially oppose the speaker’s bipartisan debt deal — a move that would potentially galvanize conservative opposition — Jordan (R-Ohio) phoned several fellow members with a request, according to a person familiar with the calls. The former chair of the group urged them to hold back, effectively giving conservatives who wanted to vote with McCarthy license to do so.

Jordan, a longtime McCarthy antagonist turned ally, almost got his wish. The group took no official position until hours before the vote, when most members had already made up their minds.

... The Ohio lawmaker spoke up in favor of the deal in private calls and meetings, including taking the mic at a closed-door huddle on Tuesday night, just hours after many of his fellow conservatives had spent the day trashing the deal.

