Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 21:31 Hits: 8

After distancing himself from former President Donald Trump, the former vice president is ready to announce his bid for the White House at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

