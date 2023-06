Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 23:50 Hits: 6

The House overwhelmingly approved the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 Wednesday evening on a 314-117 vote. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will need 60 votes before it would go to Biden.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/31/1179246766/house-debates-the-biden-mccarthy-debt-ceiling-bill-as-default-deadline-looms