Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 01 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 6

The House voted overwhelmingly to approve a bipartisan deal to lift the debt ceiling and cap spending. That's in part due to the work of lawmakers who usually fly under the radar.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/01/1179367537/debt-ceiling-congress-bipartisan-vote-biden-mccarthy