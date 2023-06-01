Leaked GOP Memo: Yep, Abortion And Trump Are Dragging Party Down

Articles

When Republicans were asked last year whether abortion would benefit Democrats in the midterms, they developed a mantra that amounted to something like, “Voters will be focused on real issues, like the economy, inflation, and immigration.”

“They’re talking about inflation. They’re talking about the border. They’re talking about the Afghanistan debacle," Sen. Rick Scott of Floridasaid in December 2021, previewing the strategy. “If you look at the polls and what people are caring about, that’s what they’re focused on.”

Buta Republican memo obtained last week by Roll Call shows that abortion not only undercut Republican chances last year, it is also continuing to wreak electoral havoc on the party heading into 2024.

The memo, a national issue analysis by the Republican pollster co/efficient, found the Senate generic ballot has made a net-shift of six points toward Democrats over the past year, from R+3 to D+3. If that wasn't bad enough for the GOP, the House generic ballot has moved 10 points toward Democrats, from R+6 to D+4.

