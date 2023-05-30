Politics Podcast: There’s A Debt Ceiling Agreement … For Now

Articles

Over the weekend, the White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an agreement to suspend the debt ceiling and make cuts to discretionary spending. According to the Treasury Department, the U.S. will run out of cash to pay its bills on June 5, meaning the clock is ticking for the bill to pass the House, Senate and be signed by President Biden. The bill is expected to be taken up in the House on Wednesday.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew talks about what’s in the agreement, why polls on the debt ceiling have been straight-up contradictory and what could happen if the legislation isn’t passed by next Monday. They also discuss the significant increase in laws involving sexuality and gender in Republican-led states and what Americans think about them. And Galen speaks with senior writer Monica Potts about her new book, “The Forgotten Girls.”

