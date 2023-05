Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 20:21 Hits: 6

Federal and state lawmakers have proposed a flurry of bills to restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land in the U.S. That after a Chinese "spy balloon" floated across the U.S. earlier this year.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/30/1178919301/foreign-land-ownership