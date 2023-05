Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 21:08 Hits: 7

Central Park West draws from James Comey's experience in the FBI and as a U.S attorney for the southern district of New York.

(Image credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/30/1178917703/james-comey-book-crime-thriller-interview-central-park-west-trump-fbi