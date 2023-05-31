Scuse Me, Who's In Charge Of The House GOP?

Articles

The House Rules Committee (such as it is) votes today on whether to bring the Hostage Bill to the floor. Rep. Roy is threatening to flip over the board game and send the pieces flying, and no one seems sure that they are playing the same game (emphasis mine):

[Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)] contended that McCarthy cut a hand-shake deal in January that all nine Republicans on the powerful panel must agree to move any legislation forward, otherwise bills could not be considered by the full House for majority approval. That would essentially doom the debt ceiling bill since Roy – who sits on the panel – and another conservative committee member are trying to stop the bill from advancing. “A reminder that during Speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass Rules Committee without AT LEAST 7 GOP votes – AND that the Committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes,” Roy tweeted.

So either 7-of-9 or 9-of-9 Borgs have to vote for it, and right now they only have seven and Massie might subtract that to only 6-of-9. Regardless, you don’t need to be a lawyer (or sunofalawyer) to know that if it ain’t in writing, it ain’t enforceable.

