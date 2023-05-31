Debt Ceiling Bill Clears First Hurdle - Advances To House Floor

Articles

The House Rules Committee advanced the debt ceiling bill to the full House floor this Tuesday evening despite opposition from both parties and a lot of howling from Kevin McCarthy's right flank.

The panel voted 7-6 to adopt the rule — which governs debate on the legislation — with Republican Reps. Chip Roy (Texas) and Ralph Norman (S.C.) joining all Democrats in opposing the rule. Adoption of the rule allows the debt limit bill to advance to the floor for debate and a vote on Wednesday, just five days before the June 5 deadline. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could default on its debts by that day if the borrowing limit is not raised.

Here's more on the vote and what's coming:

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. was a crucial Republican vote for advancing the bill. "My interest of being on this committee was not to imprint my ideology. I think that is an inappropriate use of the Rules Committee," he said Tuesday afternoon. [...] Two Freedom Caucus members who serve on the committee − Norman and Roy − opposed the legislation and voted against advancing it to the full House floor. read more

