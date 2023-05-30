DeSantis Complains That His Wife Isn't On ‘Fashion Magazine’ Covers

Category: World Politics Hits: 4
According to Republican strategist Ron Bonjean, Casey DeSantis is playing the 'image game' to soften her husband's rough edges as she appears to be trying to give off a Jackie Kennedy vibe. Sometimes, though, she seems to try too hard, like when she's dressed up in a gown with long white gloves in a place where everyone else is dressed casually.
DeSantis complained on Mark Levin's show that his wife isn't on magazine covers.
