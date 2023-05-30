DeSantis Complains That His Wife Isn't On ‘Fashion Magazine’ Covers

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 01:30 Hits: 4

According to Republican strategist Ron Bonjean, Casey DeSantis is playing the 'image game' to soften her husband's rough edges as she appears to be trying to give off a Jackie Kennedy vibe. Sometimes, though, she seems to try too hard, like when she's dressed up in a gown with long white gloves in a place where everyone else is dressed casually.

I’m sorry, but the attire of @CaseyDeSantis is just outright odd.

Does she think she is British royalty?

Look at the crowd she’s with and how they are dressed for the same event.

White gloves???

Read the room, weirdo. https://t.co/Z9ynGjJazxpic.twitter.com/HpnRPflfE2 — Heidi ???? (@HeidiOCanada) May 27, 2023

DeSantis complained on Mark Levin's show that his wife isn't on magazine covers.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/desantis-complains-his-wife-isnt-fashion