Kristi Noem Launches Hotline To Narc On Universities You Don't Like

Published on Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dived right into the culture wars again to announce a hotline in a news release calling for her state to be “an example to the nation of what quality higher education should look like.” There is a lot wrong with her statement, though.

According to KELO, Noem said the “whistleblower hotline” is for students, parents, taxpayers, and faculty to call and voice concerns. The number is (605) 773-5916.

“This hotline was created for students and faculty to keep our universities accountable to South Dakota values,” the recording says. “And be an example to the nation of what good higher education looks like.”

From the statement, the freedom-loving Republican wants to forbid using pronouns in universities. Also, adding to that bit of irony, she writes:

Remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech; Prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses. read more

