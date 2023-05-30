The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Kristi Noem Launches Hotline To Narc On Universities You Don't Like

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Kristi Noem Launches Hotline To Narc On Universities You Don't Like

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem dived right into the culture wars again to announce a hotline in a news release calling for her state to be “an example to the nation of what quality higher education should look like.” There is a lot wrong with her statement, though.

According to KELO, Noem said the “whistleblower hotline” is for students, parents, taxpayers, and faculty to call and voice concerns. The number is (605) 773-5916.

“This hotline was created for students and faculty to keep our universities accountable to South Dakota values,” the recording says. “And be an example to the nation of what good higher education looks like.”

From the statement, the freedom-loving Republican wants to forbid using pronouns in universities. Also, adding to that bit of irony, she writes:

Remove any policy or procedure that prohibits students from exercising their right to free speech;

Prohibit drag shows from taking place on university campuses.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/kristi-noem-launches-hotline-narc

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version