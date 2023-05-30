The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What Is Memorial Holiday

Memorial Day, otherwise known as Republican Hypocrisy Day, always gets under my skin. Not the holiday itself, but the way Republicans pretend to make such a big deal about it before going back to the Capitol to cut benefits or to send them off to another unjust war. To make matters worse, they always get confused about all three military holidays - Armed Forces Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

So if you're a Republican, download and save this picture, print out this picture, study this picture and memorize this picture. But for crying out loud, stop getting it wrong, dammit! Or better yet, stop pretending you even care.

Now I'll get off my soapbox and return you to our normally scheduled programming. Peace out.

Open thread below...

