Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023 17:47 Hits: 12

A federal judge sentenced Army veterans Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio, to more than eight years in prison and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, Fla., to four years in the 2021 riot.

(Image credit: Dana Verkouteren/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/27/1178600441/oath-keepers-capitol-attack-sentenced