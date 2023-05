Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 22:19 Hits: 9

President Joe Biden has reached a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the debt ceiling. Now, it's up to the Senate and House to approve the deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/28/1178673068/lingering-concerns-could-upend-the-debt-ceiling-deal