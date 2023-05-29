Lindsey Graham: Russians Are Dying... It's The Best Money We Ever Spent

Articles

Lindsey Graham, like his old buddies John McCain and Joe Lieberman, has always been a bit of a bloodthirsty Warhawk, but as cringy as his statement is he's probably not wrong. Dollar for dollar, the investment in Ukraine has paid enormous dividends for the United States and threatens to cripple Russia for decades to come. Make no mistake, Russia invaded Ukraine. They initiated this most stupid of wars, but the United States will reap the benefits, so as distasteful as Graham's comment is he does have a point.

And yes it does give the Russian propagandists, as well as the useful idiots on the far right and far left for Russia yet more ammunition about "proxy wars" and such but at this point who cares. Ukraine winning is the best result for the entire world.

US senator Lindsey Graham dubbed ‘Russians dying’ as ‘the best money’ the US has spent during a meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelensky on Friday (26 May). Footage from inside the room where it took place shows Graham joking with Zelensky that it’s ‘free or die’, as Ukraine requested more ‘long-range weapons’ to aid the ongoing invasion. In a statement after the meeting, he said he expected the Ukrainian counter-offensive to ‘yield results’. read more

