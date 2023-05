Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 May 2023 03:00 Hits: 10

Everyone needs to have their faith in humanity restored from time to time, especially these days. So go grab your tissues and get ready for allergy attacks and people cutting onions as you watch this compilation of such moments.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/restoring-faith-humanity-one-person-time