Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 12:48 Hits: 6

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, about voters concerned with the mental fitness of aging politicians in the U.S.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/28/1178644991/surveyed-u-s-voters-express-concern-for-the-mental-fitness-of-older-politicians