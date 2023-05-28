Patriot Front Member Facing 30 Years On Child Porn Charges

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 May 2023 17:37 Hits: 9

A neo-fascist group Patriot Front member could face 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges. Jared Michael Boyce was also kicked out of his Mom's house last year because of his ties to white nationalism. Btw, Boyce is not a drag queen, but he is anti-LGBTQ.

Fox 13 reports:

Jared M. Boyce, 28, of Springville, pleaded guilty in a Utah court last month to nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a misdemeanor count of dealing in material harmful to a minor. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday in Provo.

Boyce was among 31 men associated with the group Patriot Front arrested last year near a gay pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and the child pornography case appears to be an outgrowth of what happened there.

Court records say the FBI searched Boyce's phone a month after the Idaho arrests and found images depicting children in sex acts. Boyce, the court document says, admitted to an investigator he possessed the images in Utah County and to sending a sexually-explicit photo of his genitals to a 16-year-old girl.

read more