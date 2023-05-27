DeSantis Finally Criticizes Trump

Articles

Saturday, 27 May 2023

On CNN's Inside Politics host John King played a snippet of Gov. Ron DeSantis finally, yet mildly criticizing Trump, as the panel debate the issues facing his primary battle with the former guy.

"The DeSantis calculation is Trump is going to get 30% of the vote in most states, maybe he'll get 35% here. Can he peel away enough of that in a crowded field," King said.

Cuing up the audio, King said DeSantis "knows he has to be careful" and paint Trump as not great anymore.

"I don't know what happened to Donald Trump," DeSantis said. "This is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016, and I think -- I think the direction he's going with his campaign is the wrong direction."

"Trying to convince Trump voters come to me, I will be Trumpy, but I don't have the baggage, I don't have the grievances, I don't have the negativity," King remarked.

DeSantis will have to get his hands dirtier if he wants to prevail. Saying I'm Trumpy will not work for the MAGA cult.

We know there is no bottom to Trump's depravity.

DeSantis governing style is depraved so.

Get ready for an ugly time.

