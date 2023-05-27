The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two Ways Rep. Dan Goldman Easily Wrecks Republican Fools

Two Ways Rep. Dan Goldman Easily Wrecks Republican Fools

Republicans have a few tricks up their sleeves when it comes to derailing Democrats and confusing voters. Fortunately, veteran Democratic consultant Cliff Schecter has seen them all. In this video, he breaks down a key moment from a recent hearing featuring Congressman Dan Goldman, who happens to be a master at shutting down Republican antics and communicating his message.

Here are the two important things that Congressman Goldman does, and how more Democrats can recognize these kinds of moments, step in aggressively to stop Republicans in their tracks, and deliver their own winning messages.

