Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 21:37 Hits: 5

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says unless lawmakers raise the debt ceiling by June 5, the government won't have enough money to pay all of its bills.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/26/1178510391/janet-yellen-treasury-debt-ceiling-limit-default-congress-negotiations