Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 22:49 Hits: 4

The vice president will make history this weekend when she delivers remarks to the 2023 graduating class at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, which was established over two centuries ago.

(Image credit: Stephen Dunn/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/05/26/1178512667/kamala-harris-west-point-commencement-address