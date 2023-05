Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 May 2023

Saturday, the Texas House will vote on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton who investigators say allegedly abused his office to help a campaign donor by committing bribery and more.

(Image credit: Eric Gay/AP)

