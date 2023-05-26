TX House Committee Unanimously Recommends Impeaching AG Ken Paxton

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 15:33 Hits: 4

As C&L has previously reported, Paxton has been in increasingly hot water as a Texas House committee has been investigating his corruption. On Friday, the Republican-controlled committee voted to recommend 20 counts of impeachment.

Next, the Texas House will decide whether to approve the impeachment articles and, after a trial in the state Senate, Paxton could be removed from office, The Texas Tribune explains.

It’s not exactly news that Paxton is corrupt. Criminal charges have been pending against him since 2015 and that’s only the beginning.

More from The Tribune:

During Wednesday’s hearing, investigators told the committee’s three Republicans and two Democrats about allegations that Paxton had repeatedly abused his office to help a friend and political donor, Austin real estate investor Nate Paul. They largely relied on claims made by four former senior employees who filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2022 arguing that Paxton improperly fired them after they reported concerns about Paxton’s actions to federal and state investigators. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/tx-house-committee-unanimously-recommends