Hakeem Jeffries: Debt Ceiling Is 'Manufactured MAGA Madness'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 16:03 Hits: 6

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries tore into Republicans trying to wreck the US economy by holding the debt ceiling hostage.

During a speech about the "Federal Spending and Debt" limit, Jeffries didn't sugarcoat it.

"This is a default crisis that is manufactured MAGA madness. It is repugnant, reckless, and reprehensible," Jeffries said. "It's unacceptable, it's unconscionable, and it's un-American."

And that's why House Democrats have remained on the House floor, fighting hard for everyday Americans. That's why we are here, and we will continue to fight for working families, continue to fight for middle-class folks, continue to fight for all those who aspire to be part of the middle class, continue to fight for young people, continue to fight for older Americans, continue to fight for veterans, continue to fight for military families, continue to fight for people in urban America, in rural America, in suburban America, in small-town America, in the heartland of America, continue to fight for the people in Appalachia, continue to fight for the poor, the sick, and the afflicted, continue to fight for the least, the lost, and the left behind. House Democrats will continue to fight for everyday Americans, to avoid a default, and we will not rest until victory is won. Thank you.

MAGA is a fascist movement. Period.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/hakeem-jeffries-debt-ceiling-crisis