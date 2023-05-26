Newsmax Panel Off The Rails: 'You Sound Like A Democrat'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 16:12 Hits: 2

In a quick short segment, Newsmax gives us a look into the window of the upcoming primary fight between Traitor Trump and Meatball Ron.

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for MAGA PAC, debated Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer, during Thursday's "John Bachman Now" program.

Leavitt: DeSantis has botched campaign announcement proves that he and his team are not ready for prime time. He proposes a national federal sales tax. He voted to cut Social Security. He has no plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Leavitt: President Trump cut taxes, secure the border, reinvested in our economy. He is the day-one leader that America needs.

Newsmax host: Josh, just to wrap it up, he's going to Iowa.

Hammer: He's got time. Look, I mean, Caroline has her talking points, and that's cute and everything.

Leavitt (interrupting): They're the truth. My talking points are truth.

Hammer: But the reality here is that Republican primary voters are ready for a winner. They are sick of losing. They are sick of re-litigating an election from two and a half years ago. They are sick of Stormy Daniels and all of the crap. This country is going to hell in a handbasket.

Leavitt (interrupting again): You sound like a Democrat!

Hammer: It's time to put policy on the agenda and to start winning.

