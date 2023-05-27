The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Kandiss Taylor: 'The Earth Is Double-Sided'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Kandiss Taylor: 'The Earth Is Double-Sided'

Blaire Erskine posted a short video in which she was mocking Kandiss Taylor for saying that the earth was flat.

Apparently a very slow learner, Taylor didn't know that one should stop digging when they find themselves in a hole. She decided to keep digging by trying to troll Erksine on Twitter. As was predictable, it did not go well for her.

capture

Oh, and that election she was carping about losing. It was the primary for Georgia governor. She only lost by 70 points.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/kandiss-taylor-earth-double-sided

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version