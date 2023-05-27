Kandiss Taylor: 'The Earth Is Double-Sided'

Articles

Saturday, 27 May 2023

Blaire Erskine posted a short video in which she was mocking Kandiss Taylor for saying that the earth was flat.

Apparently a very slow learner, Taylor didn't know that one should stop digging when they find themselves in a hole. She decided to keep digging by trying to troll Erksine on Twitter. As was predictable, it did not go well for her.

Oh, and that election she was carping about losing. It was the primary for Georgia governor. She only lost by 70 points.

Open thread below...

