What Will DeSantis’s Presidential Bid Look Like?

Thursday, 25 May 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially entered the Twitter space … er, presidential race. He kicked off his campaign in a conversation on a glitchy Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk and tech entrepreneur David Sacks on Wednesday. In his opening remarks, he stressed his electability and the ability to implement a policy platform that may not look all that different from that of former President Donald Trump.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what DeSantis’s presidential bid will look like. In FiveThirtyEight’s national GOP primary polling averages, Trump currently leads at around 54 percent with DeSantis at around 20 percent, although these things can change quickly in a primary environment. In fact, they already have: Just a couple months ago, Trump’s lead over DeSantis was half of what it is today.

